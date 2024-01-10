First Alert Weather: Another round of gusty wind for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a lull in the winds Wednesday morning we are expecting gusts to increase midday into the early afternoon hours.

Plan on wind speeds in the 40-50 miles per hour range for a few hours. This will not bring any widespread issues to the region but a couple power outages are possible once again in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and turning colder on Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s and some rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers but no accumulations are expected.

Snow showers on Thursday may bring a coating to the region with a couple inches well west of Rochester. Another storm will threaten the region with snow to rain Friday night and some strong winds possible once again.

Much colder air moves in this weekend with lake effect off of Erie Saturday and Sunday. Need to watch next Tuesday for a possible snowy system as well. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the winds today and the storms ahead.