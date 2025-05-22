First Alert Weather: Another showery and breezy day ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today won’t be very pretty. Expect temperatures in the 50s, winds out of the southeast 10-20 MPH, and plenty of chances for showers. It won’t be a complete washout, but it certainly won’t be comfortable. Overall, around a third of an inch of rain will fall, and the best chance for rain will be in the A.M., with a break possible in the early afternoon before picking back up again. No flooding concerns today or over the next few days due to the rain being light and spaced out, so we are Green on the Threat Tracker.

Temperatures get down to the mid 40s overnight, then tomorrow we will only see the mercury top out in the lower 50s alongside more rain. We get up to the upper 50s Saturday but with a 50% chance of showers, then Sunday looks warmer but still below average, and chances for showers persist but are lower. Finally Memorial Day looks good, but still about 5 degrees cooler than normal. We return to the 70s later next week.

