First Alert Weather: Another sloppy system this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A fast-moving wave of low pressure will bring some scattered snow showers to the area tonight into very early Saturday.

Snowfall amounts will be negligible, with nothing more than a fresh dusting for most by morning. In fact, temperatures will likely rise from the upper 20s Friday evening into the 30s by Saturday morning with a strengthening breeze out of the south.

You’ll notice the wind on Saturday, with some gusts nearing 30 mph, especially in the morning. Any snow showers will end early, and we’ll see some limited breaks of sun. But any blue sky won’t last. We’ll cloud up once again with the approach of our next system.

This will bring some rain and wet snow showers to the area by early Sunday morning. The track of this low is directly overhead and has trended slightly northward, which brings another mix of rain and wet snow showers to the Rochester area and Finger Lakes.

The best chance of seeing any accumulation would be north and west of Rochester, where the air may remain cold enough for some wet snow, but even there, amounts will be less than an inch or two. At this point, the rest of the area will likely see more rain than snow.

We’ll get a punch of chillier air on Monday with some lake snow showers (again, little to no accumulation). In fact, that will tend to be the theme for our weather next week – chillier with off-and-on light lake effect snow showers.