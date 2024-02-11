First Alert Weather: Another snowstorm will miss Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It seems like Western New York is likely to continue our snowfall deficit this season as anther winter storm will miss the immediate Rochester area. The News 10NBC Frist Alert weather team continues to track an intensifying low-pressure system that will pass just south of Pennsylvania over the next 48 hours.

Winter storm warnings are posted for portions of northern Pennsylvania, south-central New York State into Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Some of these communities could see eight to twelve inches of snow. However, here in Rochester most communities will see less than an inch. But even though the snowfall will be limited here, there will be plenty of cold weather for the remainder of the week.

Sunday night, look for most cloudy skies with the low temperature near 30 degrees. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and limited sunshine with the temperature near 40 degrees. Monday night and Tuesday will bring a few flurries and snow showers, but again any accumulation should be limited to less than an inch. Southern portions of Livingston and Ontario Counties may see a small accumulation of one to two inches.

Stay tuned to New 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.