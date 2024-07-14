First Alert Weather: Another summer afternoon before storms this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this Sunday morning to a nice start as temperatures are in the 60s and we are pretty comfortable with dew points near 60 degrees. Sunday will once again feature plenty of sunshine as mostly sunny skies are expected, and it will be another hot one as afternoon highs reach 90 degrees. Dew points will remain comfortable through the afternoon but turn muggy Sunday night. As we head into Sunday evening, as dew points slowly rise, there will be the chance for a pop-up shower or storm with an approaching cold front. Most of the day will be dry, but a stray shower or storm will be possible Sunday evening. Then, most of Sunday night is dry until we head into early Monday morning.

Some may be woken up early Monday with a few thunderstorms as they roll through just before daybreak. A few showers will linger Monday morning, but we generally dry out with partly cloudy skies by the middle of the day on Monday. It will be muggy on Monday, and an afternoon storm is possible. Otherwise, after the morning rain, Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Another cold front will swing by on Tuesday with a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon as the muggy conditions stick around. As far as severe weather for both days, widespread strong storms are not expected but a stray storm could produce gusty winds each afternoon.