First Alert Weather: Another Summer day, but we do cool down this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another great start to the day across Western New York with clear skies and temperatures starting off in the 50s on Thursday.

We will once again feel like summer as afternoon highs reach the upper 80s. Not only that, but it will remain sunny again with high pressure continuing its dominance across our region.

Sunny and hot conditions continue into Friday afternoon but we will be eyeing cooler weather for the weekend. Friday will feature highs in the upper 80s under plenty of sun but after sunset, we will see clouds move in from the north and bring the chance for a shower or rumble of thunder.

This is thanks to a cold front that is to our north. Not much moisture will be along with this front, but a chance for a shower or two Friday night will be possible. The bigger story with this front will be the cooler weather through the weekend.

Highs will drop into the mid and upper 70s for Saturday and then only near 70 for Sunday. We will quickly clear out on Saturday and be left with plenty of sunshine for Sunday as well. The best way to describe the upcoming weekend is refreshing, especially if you are not a big fan of the Summer heat this early in the season.

