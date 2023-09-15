First Alert Weather: Another very cool night for Western New York

A high-pressure system is centered right over the eastern Great Lakes and that is providing clear, cool, and comfortable weather for Rochester.

However, with light winds and very low relative humidity, the temperature will quickly drop for the overnight.

Thursday night was the coolest night of the season and we expect another brisk evening. This same high-pressure system will produce another near perfect weather day for Saturday. Then a weak low-pressure will arrive later Sunday with an increasing chance of a spotty shower for the end of the weekend.

Friday night, look for mainly clear, starlit skies, and once again it will turn out to be a very cool night. The temperature will fall into the middle 40s near Rochester, but the deeper valleys to the south could drop into the upper 30s during the wee hours of the morning.

Saturday you can expect plenty of bright sunshine. Some folks would say near perfect weather by the afternoon with the high temperature in the lower 70s.

If you are heading to the Bills game on Sunday, the morning looks good with partial sunshine. Then during game time, the clouds will increase with just the small chance of a spotty shower by late afternoon. The mercury will rise into the middle 70s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.