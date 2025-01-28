First Alert Weather: Another Yellow Alert Wednesday for lake snows & gusty winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here we go again! We’re tracking another Yellow Alert for Wednesday as a clipper system moves through.

Light area-wide snow Tuesday night tapers to snow showers by Wednesday morning. Overall amounts will be minor, with a coating to a few inches of new snow for most. The winds will crank once again, with some gusts nearing 40 mph out of the northwest on Wednesday. This will once again create some areas of blowing and drifting snow, which may slow you down on the roads, especially Wednesday morning. Colder air begins to move in, and temperatures will drop back into the 20s, with some local lake snow and some squalls developing.

Any additional snow on Wednesday also be fairly minor, but the combination of snow on the ground and the gusty wind will produce quickly changing conditions on the roads, along with lower visibility in those areas.

Thursday will be fairly quiet, with a few early flurries followed by some sun, and a chill to the air. Temperatures will actually climb Thursday night into Friday ahead of our next system. This one will bring some rain to the area, before colder air changes any rain back over to some wet snow later in the day.