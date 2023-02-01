First Alert Weather: Arctic front arrives Thursday night with a cold blast on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Quiet weather ahead for Wednesday and Thursday before a strong cold front arrives on Thursday evening with some snow squalls between 8-10 p.m.

Following that front, the temperature will quickly drop into the single digits by Friday morning and spend most of the day near 0 degrees. Yellow Alert is in place as a heads up to be prepared for the arctic assault.

Along with the cold, some wind gusts to 20 mph will produce a feel-like wind chill near -20 degrees on Friday afternoon and evening. Wind Chill Advisories will likely be issued for our region to end the week.

There will be some light lake effect snow on Friday with minor accumulations to add to the wintry feel of the day. Stay Tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the front Thursday evening and how low the temps may go into the start of the weekend.

