First Alert Weather: Area wide snow arriving for Saturday Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A moderate size storm is on a track that will move from Ohio through Pennsylvania and it will bring an area-wide light to moderate snowfall to Western New York. A News10NBC First Alert Yellow Alert will not be issued because most of the snow will accumulate during the overnight hours and a significant portion of the accumulation will be finished by early Sunday morning. However, traveling will start becoming a “challenge” by mid-to-late evening. Total snowfall across the area will range from four to six inches by Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring a few passing flurries and snow showers, but any additional accumulation should be limited to less than an inch. The high temperature on Sunday will be within a few degrees of 30.

