First Alert Weather: Aurora possible Sunday night, some showers return Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One thing that is probably top of mind for many people is – will we see the aurora Sunday night? Recent solar activity suggests another chance at seeing the Northern Lights across western New York Sunday night. Activity has been low, but increasing a bit this evening. If the aurora does make a return across our region Sunday night, cloud cover will cooperate, somewhat. We will see some clouds passing overhead, but there should be enough clear sky to see the lights dancing.

Then, we’ll return to an unsettled pattern again into the early to middle part of the new work week. A warm front lifting through will bring scattered showers and a few thundershowers on Monday, followed by milder air into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday will remain fairly mild in the lower 70s, but again with off-and-on rain showers. The wettest day of the week will be Wednesday, for parts of the area. We’ll see a wave of low pressure bringing a steadier rain to the Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes, with more in the way of off-and-on scattered showers to areas north of the Thruway. Thursday and Friday will tend to dry out somewhat, with a lower chance of a few passing showers. But at this point, the weekend may turn wet once again. Stay tuned as we make adjustments to this fickle and unsettled pattern.