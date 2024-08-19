First Alert Weather: Autumn-like start to the week before warmth returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect cloudy and damp weather for Monday with showers and drizzle likely. A cool north wind will keep temperatures in the 60s through the day.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool again with some showers. There will be partly sunny and a little better weather on Wednesday with just an isolated shower midweek.

Drier and sunnier weather arrives on Thursday and should stick around for Friday into next weekend. Temperatures will also bounce back as temperatures climb well into the 80s for the weekend and could be close to 90 by next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain to start the week before the warmth returns.