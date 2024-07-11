First Alert Weather: Back in the green on the Threat Tracker after an active Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Post-tropical cyclone Beryl blew through the region yesterday bringing rain totals between 1-2 inches for most of the greater Rochester area. This system also packed a punch with plenty of severe thunderstorms and a handful of tornadoes. As of Thursday, six tornadoes have been confirmed by the Buffalo National Weather Service. However, that number could continue to rise as the NWS continues to make its rounds surveying storm damage from Wednesday afternoon.

The low-level moisture left behind by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl is starting to make its way out of our area and should give way to partly cloudy skies moving into the evening and overnight hours. Lows for Thursday night will be around average, in the mid-60s. Friday, average summer temperatures will return to our area with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine to end the workweek. A disturbance over the southern part of the mid-Atlantic will bring the possibility for some brief early-afternoon showers, especially in the Finger Lakes region. However, this is not expected to wash out any Saturday activities you may have planned. The heat returns on Sunday with highs flirting with 90 degrees and a possible rumble of thunder in the evening hours.

A stormy pattern persists through the first half of next week as a slow upper-level disturbance takes its time pushing through the eastern part of the country. This pattern should break, along with the heat, come later Wednesday making way for clear conditions and cooler temperatures to end out next week.