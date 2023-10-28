First Alert Weather: Back to reality with cool and wet conditions this weekend

Weather Forecast 10/28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We hope everyone enjoyed this week with the mild and sunny weather in place because this weekend we are back to where we are supposed to be this time of year.

We are mild to start off Saturday, but cold front hot on our tail will cool us down for the afternoon. After morning temperatures in the mid-60s, we will drop into the low 50s and upper 40s Saturday afternoon. This cold front will also bring us a few showers Saturday morning, but we will clear out in the afternoon.

Sun will return from west to east across our region Saturday afternoon and make for a rather pleasant afternoon. We will obviously be cooler with temperatures dropping, but we will also be breezy which will make it feel a little cooler. However, any afternoon plans outside like checking out the fall foliage, or any Halloween activities, the weather will hold up nicely. Just make sure you got your jacket.

Enjoy the day Saturday, because rain is on the way Sunday with a bit of a rain out expected. We will see clouds increase through Saturday night and give way to rain after midnight. We will likely wake up to widespread steady rain Sunday morning. That steady rain will continue through much of the morning before transitioning over to scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

We will also remain on the chilly side as temperatures struggle to get out of the low 40s Sunday afternoon.