First Alert Weather: Back to windy, wintry weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After reaching nearly 60 degrees two days in a row, we’re back to cold temperatures, strong winds, and a little bit of snow. Yay…. (Don’t worry, we’ll see the return of warmer temps… more on that later.)

As that impressive large scale circulation moves off to the northeast, winds have begun to pick up, with gusts up to nearly 40 MPH coming out of the southwest. As that circulation moves farther away, the winds will shift to a more northwesterly flow, which will drop our temperatures into the 20s and bring us some snow showers starting around noon. These will last into the evening, before shifting to lake snow showers tonight through tomorrow morning. Not much accumulation is expected, with only a few tenths to an inch here in Rochester and perhaps half an inch more in parts of Wayne and Ontario County. Wind gusts will remain in the 30-35 MPH range all day, which will make temperatures feel like they’re in the teens. Better bring your jacket!

Friday starts off much of the same, with wind and chances for lake effect snow showers lasting into the late morning, but any impacts to roads should be minor for the morning commute, so we remain Green on the Threat Tracker. Afterwards skies will clear… however the winds will still be there, gusting out of the west at nearly 40 MPH in the afternoon. It’ll be less windy this weekend, with Saturday near freezing and Sunday getting into the mid 30s.

Now for the good news. Early next week, a hefty upper-level ridge will settle in over the eastern US for several days, promoting warmer temperatures and clearer skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will reach well into the 50s, with no rain in sight. Chances for showers return on Thursday, but temperatures will stay above 40 degrees to close out next week. We’re continuing to track possible rain for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but there is still plenty of time for the forecast to change, so we will continue to keep you updated on that.

