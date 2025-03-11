First Alert Weather: Back to winter for a day Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures peaked in the 60s and 70s across the Rochester region on Tuesday, but what goes up must come down. And it’ll come down fast! Temperatures fall Tuesday night into the 20s by early Wednesday morning. We’ll keep that wintry feel around throughout the day on Wednesday, with highs holding the 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few rain or wet snow showers may fall late in the day Wednesday, mainly in the southern Finger Lakes.

Then, we’ll start to warm things up again by Thursday, with temperatures back into the 40s and 50s, and some sunshine returning. We only go up from there, with highs in the mid 60s and some sun on Friday! The St. Patrick’s Day parade forecast is still looking pretty good, with temperatures in the 60s, but it’ll be turning windy and we’ll be tracking some rain showers knocking on our door. Hopefully they’ll hold off until the parade is over, but even if we do get some rain, it doesn’t look like it’ll be too impactful. Sunday will remain on the mild side, but rain will be likely, along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

That will be followed by our next punch of chillier air on Monday, with highs back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.