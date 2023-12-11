First Alert Weather: Back to wintry conditions to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Monday to a much cooler start than this weekend as temperatures have crashed into the 30s.

Temperatures this afternoon will remain in the mid-30s along with breezy conditions. Windy conditions later into Monday will make it feel like the 20s, so make sure you are bundled up with the reality check.

We will also deal with a lot of cloud cover once again, and with that will come the chance for a passing snow shower or two. Snow showers are not expected to accumulate or impact the roads.

After a chilly day Monday, we will rebound for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will once again reach the 40s with a good amount of sunshine too. The sun will give way to some cloud cover late on Tuesday as a cold front swings by late and brings us a passing rain or snow shower.

We will see rain showers transition over to snow showers Tuesday night an into early Wednesday. As of now, little to no accumulation is expected, and the best chance for accumulation will be along Lake Ontario.

Breezy conditions will also accompany this front with gusts between 20 & 30 mph Tuesday before gusts between 25 & 35 mph on Wednesday.