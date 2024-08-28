First Alert Weather: Battle between seasons continues on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a very mild and muggy start for Wednesday as dew points are near 70 degrees and our actual temperatures are in the mid-70s.

Believe it or not, this will be the mildest and muggiest we will be on Wednesday as cooler and more comfortable weather will take over by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon, and dew points crash into the 50s by the evening hours. This is thanks to a cold front that will finally swing through Wednesday morning.

This cold front will bring us increased cloud cover with overcast skies on Wednesday, and it will also bring us a few rain showers. Showers won’t last all day, but a few showers from time to time will be possible.

Skies begin to clear Wednesday night and set up for a really nice day Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s, we stay comfortable, and the sun returns with partly cloudy skies expected. The humidity will return on Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring us a storm chance Friday evening.

This cold front will bring us a better chance for showers and storms Saturday morning as it swings through. Saturday is not a washout, but a good number of showers and storms are expected Saturday morning.