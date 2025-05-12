First Alert Weather: Beautiful and warm Monday followed by some Tuesday Showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Coming off a nice weekend, our Monday will bring lots of sunshine and a return to much warmer conditions. We’re tracking pleasant weather with temps into the 70s to near 80 degrees with a light wind out of the south.

If you are near Lake Ontario, a local lakebeeze will set up on Monday afternoon and temps will turn cooler near the water. A few high clouds will drift in later into Monday with milder weather into Tuesday morning. The Full Flower moon will rise at 8:54 tonight in the eastern sky. There should be enough clear spots to be able to check it out before skies turn overcast into Tuesday.

Tuesday will bring our next weather system with showers arriving during the day. It does not look like a rainout but plan on dodging wet weather at times. Wednesday will still bring a shower threat but much of the day will be dry. Shower chances will head back up later in the week with some possible thunder.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for all the latest on that slow moving storm and the timing of raindrops towards the weekend.