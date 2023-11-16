First Alert Weather: Beautiful conditions for Thursday and some rain on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be lots of sunshine and mild weather for Thursday afternoon with temperatures into the low 60s.

Friday starts dry and mild in the 50s but plan on some rain arriving midday into the afternoon. Showers may linger into early Saturday and then clear as colder weather settles in for the weekend with temperatures in the low 40s.

Some lake effect showers are possible on Sunday. Taking a look at weather for Thanksgiving week, it will start dry on Monday. A possible storm system will impact the east coast and northeast later Tuesday into Wednesday.

We need to keep an eye on this for possible air travel delays. Right now that system looks to be mainly rain. Colder weather arrives Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day and may bring some local lake effect snow to the region later next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the rain on Friday and the storm system next week.