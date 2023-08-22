First Alert Weather: Beautiful conditions on Tuesday but tracking showers for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be party to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with low humidity and a light breeze off the lake from the north. Fair weather is in store for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we will be on the edge of some showers over far WNY near Buffalo and Niagara Falls. While most of the day will be dry a small shower threat does exist Wednesday afternoon near and west of Rochester.

Showers and a a few thundery downpours will arrive Wednesday evening and at night. No widespread severe weather or flooding is expected but will continue to monitor.

Thursday and Friday will not be washouts but some showers likely at times. Looking ahead to the weekend we need to keep an eye on Saturday as some showers could still be around the region before better weather arrives on Sunday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the thunder threat later Wednesday.