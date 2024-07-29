First Alert Weather: Beautiful Monday but storms likely Tuesday

We are looking at another beautiful summer day with temperatures near 90 and just a little more humidity in the air but still not bad.

A few clouds will drift in Monday afternoon but no rain is expected.

On Tuesday, the humidity will increase through the day with showers and storms developing during the afternoon. No widespread severe weather is on the way but some heavy downpours and a gust of wind will be possible.

A few showers and storms will be around Wednesday morning through midday before clearing in the afternoon.

Download the First Alert Weather app from your app store to stay tuned on the timing of Tuesday’s storms.