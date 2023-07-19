First Alert Weather: Beautiful conditions for Wednesday, tracking some thunder later into the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The wildfire smoke has cleared the region so we can enjoy some nice sunshine Wednesday.

Pleasant temps around 80 with low humidity. Clear skies and comfy weather Wednesday night. Thursday will bring back a little warmth and slowly building humidity. Most of the day will be dry but a pop-up late afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Better chance for some storms Thursday night, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that time frame for a gusty storm and a possible downpour.

A few more showers likely on Friday with a local downpour possible in the morning. Weather will improve heading into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the storm threat later Thursday into Friday.