First Alert Weather: Bit of snow for Saturday, seasonably cool air all weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We got up to 30 degrees yesterday which, despite still being below freezing, felt like spring break compared to the days before where we were lucky to crack 10 degrees with the wind chill. That more seasonably cool air will remain all throughout this weekend, just in time for the big bout against the Broncs tomorrow.

There was some light snow ongoing early this morning, that has been tapering off the past hour and will continue to do so until around 8 to 9am, when we’ll get a break in the snow but not with the clouds. We’ll reach a high of 30 degrees again, and while there will be some wind, it won’t be bad enough to make it painful to step outside. Then this afternoon, some minor lake flakes will mosey on through, with there being a spotty chance of light accumulation for everyone going into tonight. By tonight around half an inch is expected for Rochester, with up to or above an inch possible in parts of Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston County. Temperatures tonight will reach into the mid 20s, and light lake effect snow showers will continue into Sunday morning. Again, only minor accumulations are expected.

Sunday is looking like a great day to play some winter football, with mostly cloudy conditions, light winds, and temperatures in the low 30s after the chance of spotty morning lake flakes pass. By halftime, there’s a chance some light flurries could enter Buffalo, hopefully making what will likely be an entertaining game a little more entertaining (but we won’t be reaching snow bowl status, unfortunately).

Looking into the workweek, Monday may feature a lake effect snow band coming off of Lake Erie and reaching into areas just south of Rochester, but that shouldn’t initiate until the late morning/early afternoon, meaning your Monday morning commute is looking good. Stay tuned for more information on Monday evening’s commute, as road conditions will heavily depend on the snow band’s positioning at that time. On Tuesday, snow bands over Lake Ontario and Lake Erie will be along the axis of the lakes thanks to due westerly winds, but Tuesday night a shift to more northwesterly winds will bring the snow down into Western New York. Afterwards into Wednesday, northwesterly flow continues, making for continued lake effect snow. All three days will be getting progressively colder, with Wednesday’s high temperature only getting up to 20 degrees. Temperatures should rebound to near or above freezing by the end of next week.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and GO BILLS!