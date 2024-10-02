First Alert Weather: Blue skies to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is only Wednesday, but we can say we’re looking good right into the weekend! High pressure building in behind our cold front will plant itself over our region, giving us sunshine and some high clouds on Thursday, along with more blue skies on Friday. Aside from the slight chance of a stray shower late Friday with a moisture-starved cold front, we’ll remain dry right into the start of the weekend.

For those who love Fall, you’ll love our overnight lows Wednesday night, as we drop into the 40s away from Lake Ontario under starlit skies. Despite that cool air Thursday morning, we’ll warm back into the 70s both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Saturday will be a bit cooler following Friday night’s cold front, with highs in the 60s, but we’ll see an abundance of sunshine. Sunday starts off with sun, but another cold front approaching will bring an increase in clouds by afternoon, with an increasing chance for some rain or even some thunder by late afternoon and early evening. This cold front will usher in much cooler and fall-like air for most of next week.

We’ll have a better chance of some passing showers early next week, before high pressure begins to take over again by mid to late week. Overall, expect temperatures in the lower 60s for much of next week, and overnight lows in the 40s.

Meanwhile, a new Fall Foliage update was released on Wednesday, with peak colors now in the Adirondacks and Catskills, and a little more color starting to show up locally. The weather looks really nice if you want to do some leaf peeping!