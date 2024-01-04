First Alert Weather: Breezy and cold on Thursday with snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are a few lake flakes east of Rochester on Thursday morning, which will fade away. Clouds will try and break for a little sunshine but a gusty wind will bring a chill to the air.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s with the feel like wind chill in the teens on Thursday. Fair weather is in store tonight and Friday.

We’re taking a closer look at the weekend as a storm develops along the coast. Here in Rochester we start Saturday dry with increasing clouds. Some light snow will develop during the late afternoon and evening hours and continue through the night into Sunday.

At this time we are looking at light accumulations. Generally 1-3 inches Saturday night with another inch or two possible on Sunday. This will be a manageable snow event but be prepared for some wintry weather second half of the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow this weekend and another storm threat for next week.