First Alert Weather: Breezy and cold with a few mixed snow and rain showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cloudy and colder weather is settling into the region. Plan on a breezy Tuesday with some gusts around 30mph. Not as strong as yesterday but still bringing a noticeable chill to the air. A few snow and rain showers into the afternoon with some snow pellets and graupel also possible. No accumulations are expected so Threat Tracker will be green.

Looking ahead to Wednesday another cold and cloudy day expected. Some snow showers will move through the region. Breezy weather continues with feel lie wind chill readings in the 20s much of the day Wednesday.

Sunshine returns briefly for Thursday. Showers return later Friday with unsettled weather looking likely for the weekend. Colder air may bring more of a wintry mix Saturday before milder conditions return Sunday with rain. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the weekend and any winter weather for Saturday.