First Alert Weather: Breezy and colder into Wednesday with a Yellow Alert Thursday for snow and ice.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Threat Tracker is highlighting Thursday with a Yellow Alert for some snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning and midday. Need to watch for a slippery commute Thursday.

Until then we are looking at cloudy skies today with a cold front arriving towards midday with a few scattered snow showers and some gusty winds this afternoon 20-30mph. Colder weather with temps dropping into the teens and low 20s later today into tonight with a feel like wind chill in the single digits. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with no weather issues.

Next storm system approaches Thursday morning with warmer air moving in over the cold air at the surface. This set-up will produce some sleet and freezing rain. At this time it does not appear to be an ice storm but rather a few hours of icing with some slick roads and small amounts on trees and powerlines. The wind may pick up some Thursday as temps warm above freezing so will need to monitor that for any tree and power issues that may develop. This will be the beginning of an active winter pattern with another snow and ice threat over the weekend and potential for snow next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the ice threat and Yellow Alert Thursday.