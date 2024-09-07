First Alert Weather: Breezy and cool on Saturday night into Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A strong, well defined cold front that brought significant rainfall on Friday night is now ushering in breezy and much cooler weather for the remainder of the weekend.

Temperatures will be running some 10 degrees cooler than normal with spotty showers from time to time. However, looking ahead to this week, summer will rally with a return to much warmer weather.

On Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower. The low temperature will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday will again be breezy and cool with a spotty shower possible. The high temperature in the middle 60s. Rain showers will be more likely for Monday with the temperature near 70 degrees. Then the dry, sunny weather returns for remainder of the week with the temperature slowly warming into the 70s and 80s.

