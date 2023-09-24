First Alert Weather: Breezy and cool Sunday with a few showers possible

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly cloudy and mainly dry weather for much of metro Rochester Sunday morning into the afternoon.

Some rain will try and move north during the day but will weaken and dry out some as it does. Some light rain and showers will make it into the Finger Lakes Sunday, so grab the umbrella headed out south of Rochester. Any showers that make it into the metro will be light.

Breezy weather once again today with winds out of the east at 10-20mph. Clouds and leftover showers will clear out Sunday night and we are looking at some wonderful weather headed into next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on any showers that develop today.