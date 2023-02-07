First Alert Weather: Breezy and mild for Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds are increasing as a weak front approaches the region on Tuesday afternoon.

Strong southerly wind will push temperatures into the 40s with a few scattered showers later in the day. Gusts will be near 30 mph so you will notice the breeze as you are out and about.

Quiet and colder weather is ahead for Wednesday. A stronger system will arrive on Thursday with a soaking rain arriving in the morning.

One thing to watch will be the start time of the precipitation. If it arrives early enough we may see a brief period of wintry mix before a change to all rain. Rainfall amounts will range between half an inch to an inch before ending on Thursday afternoon.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the Thursday rain and slight ice threat and also the potential for snow showers Saturday.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.