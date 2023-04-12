First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Partly to mostly sunny skies are in store for Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 70s in the afternoon.

It’s great weather for the Red Wings game on Wednesday and fine weather into the evening if you want to grill outside. The only problem will be the gusty wind once again. The winds won’t be as strong as Tuesday but a few gusts 20-30mph are possible. More fine weather is expected Thursday in the mid and upper 70s.

Some areas will be near 80 on Friday. The warmth will last into the weekend with any rain holding off until Sunday when a cold front will cross the region. Much cooler weather returns next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain for your weekend plans.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.