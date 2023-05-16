First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm for Tuesday and cool breeze for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair skies are in store for Tuesday with a hazy look as some wildfire smoke from Canada drifts overhead.

Winds will pick up from the west on Tuesday with gusts over 30mph in the afternoon. It will be warm on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s.

A weak front will arrive in the evening with some clouds and a brief shower threat around 7-8 p.m. Behind that front much cooler weather arrives tomorrow with temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the PGA Championship it may start frosty on Thursday morning but ultimately the day turns out nice with sunshine and 60s. Great weather on Friday with fair skies and warmth in the 70s to near 80.

We need to watch Saturday for some rain before better weather returns Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the frost threat Thursday AM and the timing of rain for the weekend.

