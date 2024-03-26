First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm for Tuesday with a few late day showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures on Tuesday will make a run towards 60 degrees with some of us getting into the 60s before a few showers arrive during the afternoon.

It will be breezy once again with a few gusts 20-30 mph into Tuesday night. More widespread showers will cross the region on Tuesday night with temperatures staying in the 40s.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday with temperatures near 60 ahead of the front before numbers drop later in the day with a couple of showers. Weather looks quiet later this week into the weekend with decent weather for Easter Sunday in the 40s.

We’re keeping an eye on a small system moving to our south on Saturday. If that trends a little north, we may see a shower threat for part of the weekend. Expect cooler and more unsettled weather in the forecast next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the showers on Tuesday night into Wednesday.