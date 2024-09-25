First Alert Weather: Breezy and with some showers on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning with nothing more than a brief shower but most of the day will be rain free.

We’re tracking a breezy and mild afternoon with thicker clouds and a better chance for showers later into the afternoon into the night.

A cold front will cross the region on Thursday morning with showers and possible thunder. Clouds and rain will clear during the day with some sunshine by Thursday afternoon.

Expect nice weather on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, we will see mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry weather. We need to watch how the remnants of Helene move into the Ohio Valley. Right now, it appears the rain will stay south of our region but it will be close.

Any change in the storm track may bring a shower to our region at some point this weekend, so stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the tropics and impacts to our local weather.