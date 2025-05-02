First Alert Weather: Breezy but mostly dry today, then a wet pattern starts this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We lucked out last night as thunderstorms to our west fizzled out and turned to just plain old showers by the time they got to us, so this morning is feeling decently muggy and mild in the wake of that rain. I saw the first mosquitoes of the year near Highland Park…

Today will remain mild and get breezy with high temps in the upper 60s/low 70s and gusts out of the southwest up to 30 MPH, and showers with possible rumbles of thunder will form near the Finger Lakes ahead of a cold front that will pass through later this afternoon. Some of those showers should reach north into Rochester, but no severe weather is expected today. There will also be some breaks of sun through the clouds, namely in the early afternoon.

Winds die down and temperatures fall into the upper 40s overnight, then we enter a wet pattern that may unfortunately last all the way into the middle of next week. Saturday morning will feature widespread rain with totals up to half an inch, then the afternoon should be drier with chances for showers going down to 50%. It will also be MUCH cooler, with high temps in the low 50s. Our trend of ugly Saturdays continues…

Sunday won’t be much better. A low pressure system will form in the southeast US and get cutoff from the jet stream, leaving it stranded and spinning on its own for several days. This low pressure system will funnel moist southern air and precipitation into our region for multiple days starting on Sunday before moving out to sea the middle of next week. High temps on Sunday will be in the mid 50s, and we’ll get about a third of an inch of rain. Our next nice day should be Thursday, though that forecast is subject to change depending on the exact track of the low. Some thunderstorms may be possible Monday evening. One piece of good news is that the funneling in of southern air means we’ll also see the continuation of mild temperatures once we get through the cooler air of the weekend.

Dry and nice weather settles in right in time for the start of the Lilac Festival.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.