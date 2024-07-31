First Alert Weather: Breezy, clearing skies with a passing shower, thunder threat on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y — Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning with a passing shower possible through midday then clearing skies.

Breezy and fair Wednesday afternoon. Warm and muggy on Thursday with temps well into the 80s to near 90 degrees. Very humid again on Friday with an increasing threat for some thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend some thunder possible Saturday but it looks drier and nicer for Sunday with cooler and less humid weather early next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of storms for Friday and Saturday.