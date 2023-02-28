First Alert Weather: Breezy day ahead but Yellow Alert for winter storm Friday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Showers will clear early Tuesday morning but it remains cloudy with temperatures in the 30. A windy day is expected with gusts over 30 mph.

It will be breezy with a shower on Wednesday and some nice weather on Thursday. We need to watch that Friday forecast closely. Yellow Alert is up as a large storm system will be heading toward the Great Lakes and Northeast to end the week.

This storm has the potential to bring significant snow accumulations but as we have seen many times this winter some of the latest guidance is suggesting the storm will drag in some mild air. This will likely mean we see some snow followed by sleet and ice and perhaps even some plain rain.

Stay tuned to News10NBC as we update the forecast as new data arrives through the day and week ahead.

