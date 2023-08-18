First Alert Weather: Breezy Friday with showers in the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mainly dry weather is in store for Friday with clouds and a few sunny breaks. More clouds will build in the afternoon with some showers and a few rumbles of thunder developing later in the day.

Have that umbrella handy. It will be breezy and cool for this time of year with a look and feel of early fall in the air into Friday night. Good news as we head into the weekend.

Any early clouds and showers Saturday morning will rapidly clear for some nice sunshine and gorgeous weather tomorrow afternoon with temps in the 70s. A little warmer with sun and clouds on Sunday into the 80s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the showers and local thunder for later today.