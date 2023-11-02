First Alert Weather: Breezy, milder end to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There wasn’t much excitement in the weather world Thursday, which is a good thing.

Our weather remains dry Thursday night and on Friday, with temperatures rising back into the upper 50s on Friday with the help of a busy wind out of the south. That is ahead of a cold front that will drop into the area over the weekend. This will bring us a few passing showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend should remain dry.

Temperatures will hold in the lower 50s, which is just about average for early November.

We’re tracking several storm systems next week. The first passes just to our north on Monday, which keeps us on the milder side of things with rain showers developing. This will draw down some cooler air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next storm system looks to arrive by Thursday of next week. With the track of this one almost overhead, we’ll see a better chance for some rain or wet snow. At this point, we don’t have accumulating snow in the forecast, but the track of this later week system needs to be monitored. Stay tuned.