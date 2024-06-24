First Alert Weather: Breezy on Monday and tracking warmer conditions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skies will clear on Monday with any lingering showers staying east of Rochester. Another breezy day is on the way with some gusts over 20 miles per hour.

It will be clear and comfy on Monday night with warmer weather on the way for Tuesday. A warm front will arrive on Tuesday with very little weather but temperatures will jump back into the mid 80s and the humidity will be on the increase.

Expect warm and muggy weather on Wednesday with a shower or thunder threat but at this time we are not looking at any heavy weather. It will be cooler and drier to end the week before warmth and humidity returns on Saturday with possible thunderstorms. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the thunder threat midweek.