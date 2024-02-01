First Alert Weather: Breezy on Thursday and snow showers on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The clouds are back with overcast skies on Thursday as a couple of fronts across the region.

The wind will be 20-30 mph at times on Thursday with nothing more than a few sprinkles and flurries. Slightly colder air moves in on Friday with some light snow showers in the morning with a coating of snow possible.

Clouds will linger into Saturday morning with a couple flurries, then clear during the day. Fair weather settles into the region for Sunday and lasts through next week as temperatures turn milder. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the snow showers for Friday.