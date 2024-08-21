First Alert Weather: Breezy on Wednesday and warmth returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly cloudy skies with a couple showers on Wednesday and a cool north wind will keep temperatures in the 60s once again.

It will be another chilly night with temperatures down near 50. It will be partly sunny and a little milder on Thursday with warmer weather and plenty of sunshine on Friday into the weekend with temperatures back into the 80s.

The weather will turn a little more humid into next week with temperatures well into the 80s. Not much rain is in the forecast so we will have a nice stretch of days to enjoy coming up. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the warmer weather ahead.