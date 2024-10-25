First Alert Weather: Breezy with a few showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A cold front moving through will bring a slightly cooler breeze to the area for the weekend.

Saturday will start off with some sunshine initially. Clouds will fill in a little more with a few passing rain showers late morning into the early afternoon. The breeze will be noticeable, too, gusting out of the northwest 20-30 for a few hours during the afternoon. The sky will clear, leaving us with a chilly night Saturday night, a mostly dry day Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun, and once again a noticeable breeze.

Our next warming trend begins on Monday, with highs back into the upper 50s, then 60s on Tuesday, and mid 70s on Wednesday. Halloween is still looking warm, in the 70s, so the kids won’t need to wear coats over their costumes this year! But, it’ll still be a close call on some evening rain showers.

We’ll track the rain trends for Halloween this weekend, and keep you updated on any updates to the forecast.