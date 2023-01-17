First Alert Weather: Brief icy mix then plain rain showers as temperatures climb above freezing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some light freezing rain will fall for a couple hours on Tuesday morning before temperatures climb above freezing and precipitation becomes more showery toward midday and the afternoon.

Not anticipating any major issues but all it takes is a little ice to make things slippery. Watch you step outside on Tuesday morning in the driveway, parking lots, and sidewalks.

Most roads will just be a little wet but a few slick spots are possible before 9 a.m. so take it easy on the secondary roads. Once we get past 9-10 a.m. conditions will improve with just a few rain showers this afternoon with temperatures into the lower 40s.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates throughout the day.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.