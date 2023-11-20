First-Alert Weather: Brief mix over to rain Tuesday

Our weather will largely be quiet and uneventful leading up to Thanksgiving, but not totally dry. A large storm moving in on Tuesday will bring mostly rain to our region. That being said, there may be enough chilly air at the surface to produce a brief wintry mix at the onset.

The precipitation starts late morning west of Rochester, around midday near Rochester, and early afternoon east. We’ll quickly see anything frozen changing over to plain rain as temperatures climb just above freezing. That being said, it’ll be a chilly rain most of the afternoon and evening, before rain tapers. Temperatures then rise into the 40s by late evening and into the overnight, with most rain tapering. Wind will also be noticeable on Tuesday, with the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier getting some gusts pushing 40-45 mph. The rest of the area will see gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Temperatures will fall back through the 40s on Wednesday following a cold front. Weak high pressure builds in for Thanksgiving, giving us quiet and seasonable weather on Thanksgiving day. We’ll then begin to turn chillier for the end of the week and into the weekend. It may be cool enough for some minor lake flakes, but nothing that will be accumulating, and nothing that should cause any travel issues.