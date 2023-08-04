First Alert Weather: Brief shower and thunder threat for Friday and nice weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with mainly dry weather and temperatures near 80. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly in the early afternoon hours.

An isolated strong storm is possible in the Finger Lakes. Weather clears later Friday afternoon with nice conditions in store for Friday evening and night. Looking ahead to the weekend, we have some wonderful weather days ahead. Pleasant weather is in store on Saturday with sun and clouds and temps in the 70s. It will be a little warmer on Sunday with fair skies and temperatures into the 80s.

Keep an eye on Monday for warmer, more humid weather with strong storms possible. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on any pop-up storms that develop this afternoon.