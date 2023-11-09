First Alert Weather: Brief shower Friday, then chillier air returns for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Quiet but breezy weather remains into Friday morning, with a partly cloudy sky.

The majority of Friday will also be dry, but another cold front approaching from the north may set off a few brief afternoon showers, before pushing through for the weekend. This will drop our temperatures back into the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows in the 20s away from Lake Ontario.

So, while the weekend will be chilly, it should be fairly pleasant with lighter wind, mainly dry weather and some sunshine.

Much of next week also looks fairly uneventful, with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, then climbing back into the 50s and even lower 60s through the rest of next week.

A weak cold front passing through late Monday may bring a stray shower into Tuesday, otherwise we should remain rain (and snow) free until Friday.