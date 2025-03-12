First Alert Weather: Briefly colder Wednesday with warmth Friday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Morning sunshine will give way to clouds this afternoon with nothing more than a sprinkle or flurry with temperatures today staying in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Thursday will bring fair skies and temperatures climbing back to around 50 and then we see another surge of warmth on Friday into the mid 60s with sunshine. Will need to keep an eye on the sky conditions for overnight Thursday into Friday morning for the total lunar eclipse. Right now it looks fair for viewing. The eclipse starts at 1:09AM and ends at 4:47AM. The moon may take on a reddish color during totality at 2:58AM. Hopefully the forecast holds for generally fair weather. Looking ahead to the weekend, and the big St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, mild and mostly cloudy weather with showers late in the day. Rain likely on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the updates on the cloud forecast for the eclipse and the timing of showers later Saturday.