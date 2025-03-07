First Alert Weather: Bright sky, but chilly wind Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The weekend is upon us, and it’ll look nice, but it’ll feel wintry, at least to start. A cold front and wave of low pressure will bring a few hours of snow showers after midnight, with most of this gone by sunrise Saturday morning. Then we’ll see a mix of clouds and blue sky for the rest of the day, along with a brisk breeze. This will make daytime temperatures in the lower 30s feel colder, despite the nice sunshine. Saturday will feature our last 6PM sunset until the Fall, as we “Spring Ahead” Saturday night. We’ll lose an hour on Sunday, but the sun will set after 7PM. Meanwhile sunrise will also be an hour later – at 7:32AM.

Clouds will return on Sunday with a few snow showers and flurries, but no accumulation. Then we’ll start a nice warm up, with Monday’s highs in the 40s, and Tuesday approaching 60 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday may drop back a bit in the 40s, following a moisture-starved cold front, but our next warm up will be knocking on our door. At this point, we’re thinking we could be flirting with 60 again by the end of next week, and possibly even warmer than that for the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. At this point, we’re keeping a conservative forecast for the parade, but check back in, and you may just see a warmer forecast in the coming days!